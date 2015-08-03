(Adds quotes from senators, details on vote, Jindal
announcement)
By Susan Cornwell and Alex Wilts
WASHINGTON Aug 3 Republican legislation to cut
off federal funding for Planned Parenthood failed to gather
enough support in the U.S. Senate on Monday, halting at least
for now moves to punish the women's health group for its role in
gathering fetal tissue from abortions for medical research.
Senate Democrats succeeded in stopping the bill on a
procedural vote. Sixty votes were needed to advance it in the
100-person chamber. It received 53 votes, with 46 senators
opposing it.
Planned Parenthood, which provides healthcare services to
millions of women at hundreds of centers nationwide, has come
under attack with the online posting of hidden-camera videos
produced by an anti-abortion group, Center for Medical Progress.
The group has said the videos show Planned Parenthood
officials negotiating prices for fetal tissue from abortions it
performs. Planned Parenthood has denied any wrongdoing and has
said it does not profit from fetal tissue donation.
Under U.S. law, donated human fetal tissue may be used for
research, but profiting from its sale is prohibited.
Republicans are likely to try again in September to stop
Planned Parenthood from getting federal funds, which currently
amount to more than $500 million a year.
After a congressional recess in August, conservative
Republicans could try to attach their defunding measure to a
bill to fund the government, raising the prospect of a possible
government shutdown over the issue.
ANGRY DEMOCRATS
The Republicans' efforts have intensified America's
long-running debate about abortion just as the 2016 presidential
campaign is getting under way. This has angered many Democrats.
The legislation was "just one more piece of a deliberate,
methodical, orchestrated right-wing attack on women's rights.
And I'm sick and tired of it," Democratic Senator Elizabeth
Warren said. "Women everywhere are sick and tired of it. The
American people are sick and tired of it."
"I want to say to my Republican colleagues, the year is
2015, not 1955 and not 1895," Warren added.
Two Democrats, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe
Donnelly of Indiana, broke ranks and supported the defunding
effort. "I do not believe that taxpayer money should be used to
fund this organization; instead those funds should be sent to
other healthcare providers," Manchin in a statement.
The legislation's main sponsor was freshman Republican
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa.
"The question before us today is clear: Who do we want to be
as a nation? It is hard for anyone to defend these morally
reprehensible videos, as Planned Parenthood callously harvested
the organs of unborn babies, to be sold at a price," Ernst said.
Just one Senate Republican, Mark Kirk of Illinois, who faces
a tough re-election race next year, voted against advancing the
bill.
MILLIONS RELY ON PLANNED PARENTHOOD
Planned Parenthood gets up to $500 million per year in
Medicaid contributions, and up to $60 million in federal funds
for family planning services. U.S. law tightly restricts
applying federal funds to abortions.
Millions of women, many young and single, rely on Planned
Parenthood for healthcare beyond abortions and family planning,
including breast and cervical cancer screenings.
Young, single women are a key demographic for Hillary
Clinton, the front-runner to represent the Democratic Party in
the November 2016 presidential election.
Clinton has called the online videos "disturbing," while
also saying it was "regrettable" that Republicans, allied with
anti-abortionists, were trying to cut off funding.
In the videos, anti-abortion activists posed as researchers
trying to obtain fetal tissue and, using hidden cameras,
interviewed Planned Parenthood officials about potential costs.
In Louisiana, Governor Bobby Jindal, one of many seeking the
Republican presidential nomination, said on Monday his state was
terminating its Medicaid contract with Planned Parenthood.
Three Republican senators seeking the nomination, Texas' Ted
Cruz, Kentucky's Rand Paul and Florida's Marco Rubio, voted on
Monday in favor of advancing the bill to defund Planned
Parenthood, but a fourth, South Carolina's Lindsey Graham, was
absent.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Alex Wilts; Editing
by Kevin Drawbaugh and Tom Brown)