By Susan Cornwell and Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 Conservative Republicans in
the U.S. Congress want to keep pressing the attack on Planned
Parenthood by trying to cut off its federal funds, but
Republican leaders are sounding wary with crucial tax and budget
issues looming ahead.
After three weeks of controversy over the women's healthcare
and abortion provider, Republicans are in disarray over their
next steps in a fight that could run for months if it gets
enmeshed in a budget debate on track to begin next month.
As the 2016 presidential campaign shifts into high gear,
Planned Parenthood has come under attack from anti-abortion
activists. Recharging a long-running abortion debate, the
activists have posted videos online that allege the group makes
illegal profits from selling body parts of aborted fetuses.
Planned Parenthood, which runs hundreds of health centers
nationwide, says it has done nothing wrong and that the heavily
edited videos are misleading and unfair.
Millions of women, many young and single, rely on Planned
Parenthood for healthcare including breast and cervical cancer
screenings. The organization says abortions comprise about 3
percent of its services.
Taking their cue from the videos, released by an activist
group called the Center for Medical Progress, Republicans
brought legislation to the Senate floor this week to cut off
Planned Parenthood's federal funds. The measure failed.
Now some of the same lawmakers are demanding that
Republicans take another run at the same proposal after Congress
returns in September from its August recess.
"I encourage my colleagues to continue to fight to defund
this organization that places more value on the sale price of
babies' body parts than it does on the sanctity of human life,"
said Senator Ted Cruz. He is a leader of the defunding effort
and a contender for his party's nomination for president.
Senator John McCain, a former Republican presidential
candidate, said he favors attaching a spending rider that would
eliminate Planned Parenthood's annual government funding to
must-pass spending legislation known as a continuing resolution
(CR) this fall.
Asked if this risked a government shutdown fight with
Democrats, McCain said: "I don't know what it risks ...I don't
know what's worth it, or what's not worth it, but I support
having it on a CR."
Moderates and Republican leaders have been stepping more
cautiously. Asked by a reporter on Tuesday about "what's next
with Planned Parenthood," Senate Republican Leader Mitch
McConnell talked about oversight, but not defunding.
"We intend to engage in vigorous oversight, both in the
House and the Senate ... The investigation has just begun,"
McConnell said.
McConnell also said he was willing to negotiate with
Democrats about funding the government, and that he will not
allow a government shutdown over funding differences this fall.
In September, after its summer recess, Congress will face a
series of fiscal tests.
Budgets must be set for the new federal fiscal year that
starts on Oct. 1. Certain tax breaks will expire if they are not
extended. A temporary patch for highway funding will run out. At
some point the federal debt ceiling is expected to be hit again.
Eighteen conservative Republicans in the House of
Representatives have said they will oppose any legislation that
continues to fund Planned Parenthood.
Like McConnell, Republican House Speaker John Boehner has
talked about investigations, but has not set a defunding vote.
"The more Americans learn about Planned Parenthood's horrific
practices, the easier it will be for Congress to defund them," a
spokeswoman for Boehner said on Wednesday.
Democrats have vowed to block any legislation that defunds
Planned Parenthood, and the White House has said that President
Barack Obama, a Democrat, is also opposed to defunding.
