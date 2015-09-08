By Jilian Mincer
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Angered by videos in which
Planned Parenthood officials discussed compensation for
providing fetal tissue from abortions, Republicans in Congress
are again demanding an end to government funding for the nearly
100-year-old provider of women's health services.
Away from the headlines, however, the group is facing other
major challenges, including one from a far different source: the
Affordable Care Act, which it avidly supports.
Many formerly uninsured women who once depended on Planned
Parenthood for low-cost access to birth control, abortions and
other reproductive healthcare have gotten coverage under
President Barack Obama's healthcare law, making them less
reliant on the organization's 700 clinics.
In many states, Planned Parenthood is losing clients as
newly insured patients turn to medical providers included in
their health plan's networks, according to data provided to
Reuters and interviews with more than two dozen of its
affiliates.
"Some people relied on us because they were uninsured prior
to the Affordable Care Act. Now they can go anywhere for care,
and some of them have been," said Lori Carpentier, president and
CEO of Planned Parenthood of Mid and South Michigan, which
expects to treat 58,000 patients in 2015, down about 15 percent
from the 68,000 it treated in fiscal 2012, before major parts of
the law went into effect.
The ACA has also brought some benefits to the organization,
its leaders say. In interviews, affiliates all reported a
significantly larger percentage of insured visitors among their
remaining patients. Some locations - including Ohio, New York
City, Chicago and the Northwest - are even adding clients as
they expand services to better compete for women with medical
coverage.
Still, Planned Parenthood client numbers nationwide are on
the decline. Part of the drop in patient numbers can be traced
to decisions by legislatures in Republican-leaning states like
Texas to cut funding to affiliates beginning in 2011.
The declines then accelerated after Obamacare took full
effect in 2014, when Planned Parenthood served 2.68 million
patients, down about six percent from 2.84 million a year
earlier, according to numbers last updated in July.
The decline was apparent even in areas like upstate New
York, New England and parts of the Midwest, which have not seen
decreases in state funding.
Some declines are considered positive. The U.S. abortion
rate is down, for example, and Obamacare has increased
contraceptive coverage, making it easier for women to afford
long-lasting birth control methods such as IUDs, which require
fewer office visits.
"Data about health centers and patients will fluctuate,"
said Kim Custer, executive vice president of health care,
Planned Parenthood Federation of America. "But at the end of the
day, Planned Parenthood has a unique relationship with our
patients, some of whom would not be able to get healthcare
anywhere else."
The National Right to Life Educational Trust Fund, an arm of
one of the nation's biggest anti-abortion groups, said the
numbers could suggest that women are acting on their beliefs
once they have a choice of provider.
Insurance coverage allows them to "go someplace where they
can get a broader range of services and can avoid a place that
also does abortions," said Randall K. O'Bannon, director of
education and research at the group.
A DIFFERENT MODEL
Planned Parenthood's latest public battle has come from the
anti-abortion group Center for Medical Progress, which began
posting secretly recorded videos online in July. The center says
the tapes show Planned Parenthood engaged in illegal sales of
fetal tissue. Planned Parenthood denies the charges, saying that
a few affiliates donate tissue for research and are paid a small
fee to cover costs.
In recent weeks, citing the videos as a reason, several
Republican-leaning states including Louisiana and Alabama have
moved to defund Planned Parenthood by ending agreements under
the Medicaid program for the poor. Democrats are calling the
controversy a "War on Women," saying it could delay final action
on the federal spending bill.
But even before the most recent dispute, Planned Parenthood
had begun reconsidering its model of serving primarily the poor.
It has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years to
expand services, upgrade buildings and improve customer service,
hoping to better compete for more affluent insured patients and
tap a more stable source of revenue than public funding.
Many states now provide services that promote broader
wellness and preventive healthcare, including prenatal care,
screenings for men, sex education for teenagers and smoking
cessation counseling.
"The Affordable Care Act hit at the same time we were
defunded by the state," said Kelly Hart, director of government
relations at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. "We realized
we needed to diversify our patient base if we wanted to be
viable in the 21st century."
The law is reshaping U.S. healthcare, encouraging
consolidation of hospitals and medical practices and increasing
competition from walk-in clinics. About 17 million more people
have insurance now than in 2013 through private insurance plans,
many of which are subsidized by the government, or the expansion
of Medicaid, according to the Rand Corp.
"Twenty-five years ago, this was about rights, justice and
access," said Clare Coleman, president and CEO of the National
Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association and a former
Planned Parenthood affiliate CEO. Now there are additional
concerns. "Can you make it financially? Do you have the right
revenue mix? Are you running in debt or running a reserve?"
A major focus is to attract Millennials, now in their 20s
and early 30s, with online scheduling and short wait times. Some
affiliates are trying programs that use smartphone apps to help
determine if patients need tests, access birth control and
provide advice without an office visit.
Many are offering more services to men, older women and the
gay and transgender communities. They also are expanding
partnerships with other medical providers. One affiliate in the
Midwest, for example, works with pediatricians who refer
sexually-active teenagers interested in obtaining an IUD.
Last month, painters added finishing touches on a new $9
million, 14,000-square foot Planned Parenthood health center in
Long Island City, Queens. Just beyond the guarded entrance is a
round sign that says "Welcome" in 11 languages.
The atmosphere is bright and airy with walls painted in
shades of yellow, blue and green, with no obvious references to
reproductive health other than the name.
"You have to have a great customer experience," said Joan
Malin, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of New York City,
which oversees the Queens facility. "Word of mouth brings people
in."
