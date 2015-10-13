WASHINGTON Oct 13 Planned Parenthood would no
longer accept reimbursement for fetal tissue donated for medical
research after abortions, the women's healthcare provider said
on Tuesday, a response to allegations by anti-abortion
campaigners that it profited from abortions.
The policy change was announced amid a months-long
controversy after the release of videos secretly recorded by
anti-abortion activists that grew into demands by some
Republicans in Congress to cut off funding to the group, even
threatening a government shutdown last month.
Planned Parenthood said the videos inflamed anti-abortion
sentiment in the United States and in Congress by falsely
portraying its participation in tissue donation programs for
medical research. The organization said it did not sell the
tissue and only accepted reimbursement for handling it - a cost
it would now bear itself.
"This removes beyond the shadow of a doubt the ludicrous
idea that Planned Parenthood has any financial interest in fetal
tissue donation - and shows the real agenda behind these
attacks," Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said in a
statement. Richards announced the policy change in a letter to
the National Institutes of Health.
She characterized the videos and focus on Planned Parenthood
as a "smokescreen" for a broader campaign against a woman's
right to choose whether or not to have an abortion, which was
approved by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973.
Richards, who testified this month to the House Oversight
Committee about Planned Parenthood's use of government funds,
said only two of the organizations 700 health centers are
involved in fetal tissue donations and that its previous policy
of accepting handling fees was legal.
Representative Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the oversight
committee, said the policy change was a good move but that
Planned Parenthood's spending and federal support remained in
question. Planned Parenthood receives about $500 million
annually in federal funds, largely in Medicaid reimbursements.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Grant McCool)