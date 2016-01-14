(Adds Kansas developments)
By Curtis Skinner
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 14 Planned Parenthood filed a
federal lawsuit on Thursday arguing that a group acted illegally
when it secretly recorded videos alleging the women's health
organization profited from selling fetal tissue from abortions.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco against
anti-abortion group the Center for Medical Progress alleges
conspiracy and fraud among other violations in connection with
the recordings.
The videos, which were released in July, sparked widespread
controversy by purporting to show Planned Parenthood officials
trying to negotiate prices for aborted fetal tissue.
Under federal law, donated human fetal tissue may be used
for research, but profiting from its sale is prohibited.
"This case is about a network of anti-abortion extremists
and the laws they broke in order to spread lies and harm Planned
Parenthood," Dawn Laguens, vice president of Planned Parenthood
Federation of America, said on a conference call.
No Planned Parenthood staff were involved in any wrongdoing,
Laguens said, and the organization has not profited from its
tissue donation programs.
"This entire smear campaign is a fraud built on illegal acts
and a web of lies," she said.
The Center for Medical Progress called the lawsuit
"frivolous" in a statement.
"This last-ditch move of desperation is going to expose all
of the sordid dealings of the California Planned Parenthood
affiliates," the group said.
The 65-page complaint alleged the group is a "complex
criminal enterprise" that violated racketeering laws, set up a
fake company and secured false identification to access private
abortion conferences and meetings in California, Maryland and
Florida.
The complaint also accused the group of violation of
privacy, fraudulent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and
trespassing in connection with the video-recording campaign.
Attorneys for Planned Parenthood said that they were seeking
unspecified damages.
Since the videos were released, Planned Parenthood has been
targeted by Republican lawmakers in Congress and several states
for funding cuts.
Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, a Republican, has ordered
state officials to cut off the group's funding through the state
Medicaid program, a move the organization said on Wednesday it
would challenge in court.
A spokeswoman with Planned Parenthood of Kansas and
Mid-Missouri on Thursday said it was cleared after the state's
Board of Healing Arts investigated allegations of fetal tissue
misuse.
In addition, a gunman was accused of killing three people
and wounding nine others in a Nov. 27 shooting rampage at one of
their Colorado clinics.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Cynthia Osterman)