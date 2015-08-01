CHICAGO Aug 1 A political battle over the use
of fetal tissue in medical research has been reinvigorated by
the release of undercover videos targeting Planned Parenthood
officials. But the controversy comes just as interest in the use
of fetal tissue is dwindling, scientists said.
Newer, less-controversial technologies, including the
"reprogramming" of adult skin cells to create specific types of
stem cells, have rendered fetal tissue less central - though
still important - to medical research, they said.
Dr. Robert Lanza, chief scientific officer of Advanced Cell
Technology, said that much of tissue needed for research "can
now be generated in the laboratory."
At Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, for instance,
only about 10 out of 8,000 active research protocols involve
fetal tissue, according to an official at the Harvard-affiliated
hospital who asked to remain anonymous.
The Alzheimer's Association, which says it supports any
legitimate avenue of research that offers hope of a cure, has
not received a request to fund a project involving fetal tissue
in about seven years, said Maria Carrillo, the association's
chief scientific officer.
"That tells us the field has really moved to [the newer
reprogrammed] cells," she said.
STILL VITAL
But scientists also said that for some studies, fetal tissue
remains essential, and that efforts to reduce an already-scarce
supply could set back research on birth defects, spinal cord
injuries, Parkinson's disease, eye diseases, and vaccines and
treatments for HIV/AIDS, to name a few.
"No question fetal tissue remains an important research
tool," said Sean Tipton of the American Society for Reproductive
Medicine. Fetal cells have long been used in vaccine research,
and are still used in toxicology studies.
Scientists say that newly developed stem cell technologies
using adult cells have not yet been fully validated, and they
still need to run tests with fetal cells to ensure their
quality.
Research using human fetal tissue dates back to the 1930s,
when fetal kidney cells were used as a medium in which to grow
vaccines. Unlike embryonic stem cells, which come from days-old
embryos that are capable of becoming any type of cell, fetal
stem cells already contain instructions for becoming specialized
cells that form organs.
Interest in fetal tissue surged in the 1990s with the hope
that fetal nerve cells could treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
"They gave up on that," said Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at
NYU's Langone Medical Center, because it failed to work.
Some research suggests, however, that different methods
involving fetal tissue transplants might be more effective.
Last year, for example, Harvard Stem Cell Institute reported
that neuronal stem cells extracted from fetal tissue and
transplanted into the brains of Parkinson's disease patients
helped them remain healthy and functional for as long as 14
years.
Researchers have also had success using fetal stem cells to
treat spinal cord injuries.
Insoo Hyun, a bioethicist at Case Western Reserve
University, said the newer, lab-derived cells have not been
perfected and researchers still need fetal tissue to ensure that
the reprogrammed cells are of comparable quality.
"People are trying very hard to transition out of using stem
cells from fetuses but to make that transition, it will take
some time," Hyun said.
In a statement on behalf of its many campuses, the
University of California's Office of the President defended
continuing research that uses fetal and placental tissue, saying
it remains "vital to finding treatments and cures for a wide
variety of adult and childhood diseases and medical conditions."
One California-based regenerative medicine expert who spoke
on condition of anonymity said that lab-manufactured stem cells
don't work for certain kinds of research.
The scientist, whose lab was once the subject of a bomb
threat because of its research with fetal tissue, said that
embryonic stem cells or reprogrammed cells can't make organs,
which are needed to understand complex diseases such as multiple
myeloma or ALS, commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease, which
strikes motor neurons later in life.
"For us, to understand any of a number of disease states, we
need organs," he said.
"If you took away this area of research, you are taking away
the hopes of a lot of people who have currently incurable
diseases for which this very likely will get us there."
RENEWED ATTACKS
In Washington, lawmakers led by conservative Republicans are
using the controversy over the Planned Parenthood videos to
renew efforts to defund the organization, which provides a wide
range of women's health services, including abortion.
The sting videos have also drawn attention to government
funding for fetal tissue research. Last year, the National
Institutes of Health spent $76 million for projects meeting the
criteria of human fetal tissue research, about 0.2 percent of
the overall NIH budget. But officials say that figure might
exaggerate the amount of funding going to fetal tissue because
grants overlap, and cover multiple aspects of research.
Many researchers said they look forward to a time when fetal
tissue will be unnecessary.
Hyun said that in addition to other concerns, scientists are
hampered by the unpredictability of supply when working with
fetal tissue.
"You have to wait around for someone to donate, and you have
to use the tissue right away. It's hard to plan your studies,"
he said.
