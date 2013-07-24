By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, July 24
SAN ANTONIO, July 24 Women's health group
Planned Parenthood has agreed to pay the state of Texas $1.4
million to settle allegations of fraud in billing to a health
program for the poor, Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott said on
Wednesday.
But a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast strongly
denied the allegations and said the group settled to avoid a
lengthy battle with Texas.
The settlement is the latest in a series of confrontations
between Planned Parenthood and the Republican-led state
government of Texas.
It follows one week after Texas approved a new law that will
force Texas clinics performing abortions to upgrade facilities
to those of outpatient surgery centers, which could cost
thousands of dollars for each clinic.
Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider
operating 13 clinics in Texas which perform abortions, staunchly
opposed the new law and has threatened to sue the state.
Texas had previously banned Planned Parenthood facilities in
Texas from participating in a state health program for poor
women which funds care such as annual exams, cancer screenings
and birth control. Planned Parenthood sued the state but
ultimately lost in court.
Abbott, a Republican who is running for Texas governor, said
on Wednesday that a whistleblower accused Planned Parenthood
Gulf Coast of improperly billing Texas for products and services
which were never rendered, not medically necessary, or were not
covered by Medicaid, the government health program for the poor.
Medicaid is mostly funded by the federal government but
administered by the states.
Investigators determined that Planned Parenthood "falsified
material information in patients' medical records" in order to
support fraudulent reimbursement claims, Abbott said.
Planned Parenthood said the allegations are without merit
and the group was settling "as a practical matter."
"Continuing this litigation in the hostile environment for
women's health would have ensured a lengthy and costly process
that would have distracted our energies and required us to share
the private medical information of thousands of women,"
spokeswoman Rochelle Tafolla said in a statement.
"We are ending this lawsuit in order to devote all of our
time and energy to delivering high quality affordable health
care."
Abbott, a strong opponent of abortion, is campaigning to
succeed longtime Republican Governor Rick Perry in 2014.
Funding for women's health programs has been repeatedly cut
by majority Republicans in the Legislature, and last week,
Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast announced the closing of three
clinics in Texas, one of which performs abortions.
(Editing by Greg McCune and Eric Walsh)