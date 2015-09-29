By Peg McEntee
| SALT LAKE CITY, Sept 29
Planned Parenthood's
Utah chapter won an initial round in court on Tuesday
challenging an attempt by the governor to cut off its funding,
with a federal judge ruling that the public's interest favors
keeping the women's health organization open.
U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups issued a temporary
restraining order barring Governor Gary Herbert from carrying
out his directive for state agencies to revoke their contracts
through which Planned Parenthood receives federal dollars.
Herbert ordered the cut-off citing the recent release of
secretly recorded videos that Planned Parenthood's critics say
show officials from the group in Texas and other states
discussing the illegal sale of aborted fetal tissue.
Anti-abortion activists and their Republican allies in
Congress have seized on the videos to challenge Planned
Parenthood's continued eligibility for federal funds on Capitol
Hill.
Planned Parenthood says the videos have been used to distort
the issue of fetal tissue donations the group makes for
scientific research, insisting there is nothing unlawful or
unethical about the reimbursements it receives to cover the
costs of those donations.
Supporters say efforts to defund the group would restrict
women's access to reproductive healthcare and disproportionately
hurt low-income patients.
The judge echoed that argument in his restraining order,
issued after a hearing in Salt Lake City on Planned Parenthood's
request to block Herbert's directive.
"The programs carried out by plaintiff target at-risk
individuals and the reduction of communicable diseases," he
wrote. "These are strong public interests that outweigh the
defendants' stated interests in defunding" the group.
The judge also sided with Planned Parenthood in finding "a
substantial likelihood" that it would prevail on the merits of
its arguments that Herbert, a Republican, had violated its
constitutional rights to equal protection and freedom of
association.
The plaintiffs were singled out based on their "association
with an organization against whom accusations have been made of
illegal conduct," the judge said. "Those accusations are still
under investigation and have not been proved."
A spokeswoman for the governor, Aimee Edwards, said he
"stands by his actions," adding: "Today's procedural action does
not deter Governor Herbert's resolve to carry out his
directive."
Karrie Gallaway, president of the Planned Parenthood
Association of Utah, accused Herbert of "playing politics with
health."
The organization has filed similar legal actions challenging
defunding efforts in Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana.
