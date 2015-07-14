July 14 Planned Parenthood said on Tuesday a
secretly recorded video that surfaced on the Internet falsely
portrayed the reproductive health group's participation in the
sale of tissue and body parts from aborted fetuses.
The non-profit organization said the video had been heavily
edited and recorded by a group that was established to damage
its reputation. It said in a statement the video "falsely
portrays Planned Parenthood's participation in tissue donation
programs that support lifesaving scientific research."
The video, which has gotten widespread exposure on the
Internet, was produced by the California-based Center for
Medical Progress, a self-described organization of citizen
journalists dedicated to monitoring and reporting on medical
ethics and advances.
Reaction to the video from some Republican presidential
contenders was swift. One of them, Louisiana Governor Bobby
Jindal, called for an investigation of Planned Parenthood.
Another, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, called the video
"a disturbing reminder" of what he characterized as "the
organization's penchant for profiting off the tragedy of a
destroyed human life."
The video identified a woman speaking about selling fetus
body parts as Planned Parenthood Federation of America's senior
director of medical services, Dr. Deborah Nucatola. Planned
Parenthood confirmed on Tuesday that Nucatola was in the video.
The Center for Medical Progress said the video showed
Nucatola discussing the sale of body parts from aborted fetuses
during lunch with actors posing as buyers from a biological
company.
Representatives for the group were not immediately available
for comment.
The Center for Medical Progress said it was founded in 2013
but appears to have begun posting on Twitter and Facebook in the
past few months.
Planned Parenthood explained in its statement, "Patients
sometimes want to donate tissue to scientific research that can
help lead to medical breakthroughs, such as treatments and cures
for serious diseases.
"At several of our health centers, we help patients who want
to donate tissue for scientific research, and we do this just
like every other high-quality health care provider does - with
full, appropriate consent from patients and under the highest
ethical and legal standards.
"There is no financial benefit for tissue donation for
either the patient or for Planned Parenthood."
In addition to abortions, Planned Parenthood health centers
across the United States provide healthcare and information
regarding birth control, sexually transmitted diseases, cancer
and other reproductive issues.
On its website, the organization dates its beginnings to
1916 when activist Margaret Sanger and others opened the United
States' first birth control clinic in Brooklyn.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Additional
reporting by Patrick Enright in Seattle and David Bailey in
Minneapolis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Toni Reinhold)