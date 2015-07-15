(Adds comment from professor of medical humanities and from
Center for Medical Progress)
July 14 Planned Parenthood said on Tuesday a
secretly recorded video that surfaced on the Internet falsely
portrayed the reproductive health group's participation in the
sale of tissue and body parts from aborted fetuses.
The non-profit organization said the video had been heavily
edited and recorded by a group that was established to damage
its reputation. It said in a statement the video "falsely
portrays Planned Parenthood's participation in tissue donation
programs that support lifesaving scientific research."
The video, which has gotten widespread exposure on the
Internet, was produced by the California-based Center for
Medical Progress, a self-described organization of citizen
journalists dedicated to monitoring and reporting on medical
ethics and advances.
Reaction to the video from some Republican presidential
contenders was swift. One of them, Louisiana Governor Bobby
Jindal, called for an investigation of Planned Parenthood.
Another, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, called the video
"a disturbing reminder" of what he characterized as "the
organization's penchant for profiting off the tragedy of a
destroyed human life."
The video identified a woman speaking about selling fetus
body parts as Planned Parenthood Federation of America's senior
director of medical services, Dr. Deborah Nucatola. Planned
Parenthood confirmed on Tuesday that Nucatola was in the video.
The Center for Medical Progress said the video showed
Nucatola discussing the sale of body parts from aborted fetuses
during lunch with actors posing as buyers from a biological
company.
The group's leader, David Daleiden, said that for about two
and a half years it had been investigating the sale of tissue by
Planned Parenthood. "We very quietly have been on this long-term
investigation," he said.
'DISTURBING' VIDEO
Laurie Zoloth, a professor of medical humanities and
bioethics at Northwestern University, said in an emailed reply
to a request for comment that the film was "being used to
inflame people about abortion, about which there is a
substantial consensus, that abortion should be legal, and rare."
However, Zoloth said it was "terribly disturbing because the
physician seems to be engaged in a transaction in which the goal
is to extract tissue to meet the needs of a company, rather than
being focused on the core purpose of her clinic, which is to
provide a safe medical procedure."
She termed that "an obvious conflict of interest."
Zoloth also pointed to the attitude of the physician in the
video, observing, "The doctor seems extraordinarily cavalier ...
Having this discussion over a meal, while drinking what appears
to be wine, takes this further from the realm of professional
clinical medicine and into the realm of business."
From another perspective, Zoloth, who is also a professor of
religious studies, noted, "Within many religious traditions, the
act of abortion itself is morally impermissible. The specter of
cutting up and using hearts and lungs and legs from aborted
fetuses disturbs even supporters who are pro-choice. The
physician seems in the video to be unaware of this basic moral
problem."
'NO FINANCIAL BENEFIT'
Planned Parenthood, which in addition to abortions provides
healthcare and information regarding birth control and other
reproductive issues, explained in its statement, "Patients
sometimes want to donate tissue to scientific research that can
help lead to medical breakthroughs, such as treatments and cures
for serious diseases.
"At several of our health centers, we help patients who want
to donate tissue for scientific research, and we do this just
like every other high-quality health care provider does - with
full, appropriate consent from patients and under the highest
ethical and legal standards.
"There is no financial benefit for tissue donation for
either the patient or for Planned Parenthood."
The organization added that "in some instances" costs such
as those "to transport tissue to leading research centers, were
reimbursed, which it said was "standard across the medical
field."
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Additional
reporting by Patrick Enright in Seattle and David Bailey in
Minneapolis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Toni Reinhold)