(Adds defendant's comment, details from request for a temporary restraining order)

By Jonathan Stempel

July 31 An anti-abortion group that released videos purporting to show Planned Parenthood staff discussing the illegal sale of aborted fetal tissue has been sued by a group of abortion providers seeking to block the release of recordings it claims violate its members' privacy and threatens their safety.

In a complaint filed on Friday in federal court in San Francisco, the nonprofit National Abortion Federation (NAF), a nonprofit organization representing abortion providers, accused the Center for Medical Progress and its founder, David Daleiden, of infiltrating and recording its private meetings.

Saying this violates federal racketeering law, the NAF is seeking a temporary restraining order halting the release of videos and audio recordings containing members' names and addresses, and the dates and locations of future meetings. It is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

"The safety and security of our members is our top priority," NAF President Vicki Saporta said in a statement. "That security has been compromised."

Daleiden in a statement said the Center for Medical Progress "follows all applicable laws in the course of our investigative journalism work," and will contest any attempts to suppress its constitutional rights under the First Amendment. He has said his Irvine, California-based group plans to release more videos.

Releases of the earlier videos prompted calls in Congress to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood, and the Republican-led Senate may vote on such a bill in August.

It is unlikely that Congress could override a potential White House veto.

Friday's lawsuit followed what the NAF called the Center for Medical Progress' release in July of four "misleading" and "heavily edited" videos, some of which named NAF members, to advance its goal of ending safe access to abortions, and stopping legal fetal tissue donations that can help save lives.

The lawsuit also accused Daleiden of creating the sham Biomax Procurement Services, which held itself out as a legitimate fetal tissue procurement company, in 2013 to trick abortion providers and gain access to NAF meetings.

Polls show that a majority of Americans want abortion to remain legal at least under some circumstances.

The U.S. Supreme Court is closely divided on the issue, and is expected to soon have multiple vacancies. Four current justices will be in their late 70s or early 80s when the next president takes office in 2017.

The case is National Abortion Federation v Center for Medical Progress et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 15-03522. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)