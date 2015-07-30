WASHINGTON, July 30 The White House said on Thursday that U.S. President Barack Obama would oppose any efforts by Congress to defund Planned Parenthood, a health organization that performs abortions at its clinics.

Republicans in Congress have threatened to pull federal funding from Planned Parenthood after a group that opposes abortions released videos that suggest the health organization profits off supplying aborted fetal tissue for medical research. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Emily Stephenson)