Oct 12 Now readers of Playboy, the glossy men's
magazine known for its nude fold-outs, can honestly say they are
buying the magazine for its articles.
Playboy will no longer publish nude photographs of women,
the New York Times reported on Monday in an article quoting
Scott Flanders, the company's chief executive.
Founder and editor-in-chief Hugh Hefner, 89, who in his
trademark silk pajamas has embodied the Playboy lifestyle,
agreed last month with a suggestion by top editor Cory Jones to
stop publishing images of naked women, the Times said.
At a time when every teenage boy has an Internet connected
phone and the web is rife with pornography, the magazine has
opted to continue featuring women in provocative poses, just not
completely nude, the Times said.
"You're now one click away from every sex act imaginable for
free," Flanders was quoted as saying in the Times. "And so it's
just passe at this juncture."
The magazine that featured Marilyn Monroe on its debut cover
in 1953 is making the changes after circulation dropped from 5.6
million in 1975 to about 800,000 now, the Times said.
After its initial success, the magazine was attacked from
the political right because of the nudity and from the left by
feminists who said it reduced women to sex objects.
Some changes are still under debate, including whether there
will continue to be a centerfold. Playboy magazine's sex
columnist will be a woman, who writes enthusiastically about
sex, Jones told the Times.
The magazine has always had intellectual appeal with top
writers such as Kurt Vonnegut, Joyce Carol Oates, Vladimir
Nabokov, James Baldwin and Alex Haley for men who liked to say
they did not buy the magazine just for the pictures.
In-depth interviews with historic figures such as Fidel
Castro, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and John Lennon also
were a regular feature.
"Don't get me wrong," Mr. Jones said of the decision to
eliminate nude pictures, "12-year-old me is very disappointed in
current me. But it's the right thing to do."
Playboy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Michael
Perry)