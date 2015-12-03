NEW YORK Dec 3 Pamela Anderson is the last person to pose nude for Playboy magazine, closing a more than 60 year tradition that has seen women ranging from Madonna to Kim Kardashian and Cindy Crawford strip off for the glossy men's publication.

Celebrity outlet Entertainment Tonight said on Thursday the former "Baywatch" star, 48, will be featured on the cover of the January/February 2016 edition that will hit newsstands on Dec. 11.

Playboy, founded in 1953 by Hugh Hefner, announced in October that it would stop publishing nude centerfolds of women, saying they had become outdated due to the plethora of free pornography on the Internet.

Anderson has appeared on the Playboy cover 13 times since 1989, more than any other celebrity.

"I got a call from (Hugh Hefner's) attorney who said, 'We don't want anybody else. There's nobody else, could you do the last cover of Playboy?'" Anderson told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress and model said she had checked first with her sons Brandon, 19, and Dylan 17 before agreeing because for years the boys had been "teased and made fun of, and had a few fist fights over their mom." This time both of them encouraged her to do it, she said.

Anderson said she made the most of her last Playboy photo-shoot. "I took off all my clothes, and I rolled down the hill as fast as I can," she said. "I was just screaming, and hair and boobs were flying, and shoes were going everywhere."

Playboy featured Marilyn Monroe on its debut cover in 1953, and printed a nude centerfold of the Hollywood actress. But the photo was bought by Hefner from a printer who made calendars and Monroe did not pose nude specifically for the magazine.

Playboy's circulation has dropped from about 5.6 million in 1975 to around 800,000 in recent years.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Chris Reese)