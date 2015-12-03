(Adds details of photo spread, interview)
NEW YORK Dec 3 Pamela Anderson is the last
person to pose nude for Playboy magazine, closing a more than
60-year tradition that has seen women ranging from Madonna to
Kim Kardashian and Cindy Crawford strip off for the glossy men's
publication.
Playboy magazine said on Thursday the 48-year-old former
"Baywatch" star will be featured on the cover of the
January/February 2016 edition that will hit newsstands on Dec.
11. She also gets a 12-page photo spread and is interviewed by
actor James Franco.
Playboy, founded in 1953 by Hugh Hefner, announced in
October that it would stop publishing nude photos of women,
saying they had become outdated due to the plethora of free
pornography on the Internet. Playboy's circulation has dropped
from about 5.6 million in 1975 to around 800,000 in recent years
The new issue will mark Anderson's 14th appearance on the
Playboy cover since 1989, more than any other celebrity.
"I got a call from (Hugh Hefner's) attorney, who said, 'We
don't want anybody else. There's nobody else, could you do the
last cover of Playboy?'" Anderson told celebrity outlet
Entertainment Tonight.
The actress and model said she had checked first with her
sons Brandon, 19, and Dylan 17, before agreeing because for
years the boys had been "teased and made fun of, and had a few
fistfights over their mom." This time both of them encouraged
her to do it, she said.
Anderson said she made the most of her last Playboy photo
shoot. "I took off all my clothes, and I rolled down the hill as
fast as I can," she said. "I was just screaming, and hair and
boobs were flying, and shoes were going everywhere."
Playboy featured Marilyn Monroe on its debut cover in 1953,
and printed a nude centerfold of the Hollywood actress. But the
photo was bought by Hefner from a printer who made calendars,
and Monroe did not pose nude specifically for the magazine.
Playboy said its March edition would feature a new design
and its mix of interviews, fiction and long-form journalism. It
will continue to publish "sexy, seductive pictorials" of women,
including its iconic Playmates, but they will not be nude.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Chris Reese and
Jonathan Oatis)