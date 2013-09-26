Sept 26 West Virginia University can claim a new
national title - the United States' top party school.
Playboy magazine has released its 2013 ranking of the
country's 10 hardest-partying universities and West Virginia
claimed the No. 1 spot for the first time.
Playboy, which plans to publish the rankings in its October
issue, pointed to two big annual parties at West Virginia -
FallFest and St. Patrick's Day.
The gatherings are when "thousands of strapping Mountaineers
take to the streets to major in booze-fueled debauchery and
minor in public disturbance," the magazine said.
The University of Wisconsin ranked No. 2, followed by the
University of Colorado, the University of Southern California
and Florida State University.
Rounding out the top 10 were the University of Texas,
Louisiana State University, the University of Georgia, Arizona
State University and the University of Maryland.
Playboy said the ranking is based in part on data from the
National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. Economic
Census and feedback from more than 12 million social media fans
of the magazine.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)