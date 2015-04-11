April 10 The U.S. Patent Office on Friday
revoked key elements of a Texas company's patent, which the firm
deployed in high-profile legal actions to claim ownership over a
method for distributing podcasts and video episodes on the
Internet.
Personal Audio LLC has drawn criticism for demanding
licensing fees under its patent protections, which detractors
like podcasters say threatens to undermine the widely used means
of placing content online and were not the firm's innovations.
The decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
represents a victory for the San Francisco-based Electronic
Frontier Foundation, which in 2013 filed a petition to have
elements of the so-called podcasting patent invalidated.
It also could bolster media companies such as CBS Corp
, which last year lost a $1.3 million judgment when a
federal jury in Texas found the broadcaster infringed on
Personal Audio's patent because of how CBS had placed television
episodes on a website for online viewing.
Personal Audio in 1996 applied for a patent for a personal
audio device, and in 2009 expanded that filing by claiming to
have developed a concept for posting audio and video episodes to
a regularly updated website, said Daniel Nazer, staff attorney
with the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
The company later sought licensing fees from podcasters,
including comedian Adam Carolla, before bringing its claims
against more deep-pocketed broadcasters such as CBS, Nazer said.
In its decision on Friday, a U.S. Patent Office board found
the Electronic Frontier Foundation had "shown by a preponderance
of the evidence" that Personal Audio's disputed patent claims
for episodic content were in fact "unpatentable."
A representative for Personal Audio could not be reached for
comment late on Friday.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation, in arguing before the
U.S. Patent Office, had cited examples of media entities CNN and
the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation placing episodic content
online before 1996 in ways that Personal Audio later claimed to
have developed as a patented method, Nazer said.
"This is a patent on updating a Web page, when you really
look at it, it's a patent on updating a table of contents where
some of the links could go to media files," Nazer said. "This is
not the kind of thing that should have been patentable and it
certainly wasn't new, even in 1996."
Personal Audio could appeal the U.S. Patent Office decision
by taking the case to federal court, Nazer said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Curtis Skinner)