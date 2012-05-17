By Jason McLure
LITTLETON, N.H. May 17 A one-page 1837 letter
from the writer Edgar Allan Poe to the editor of a popular
women's magazine has been sold for $164,000 at auction.
Poe wrote to Sarah Josepha Hale, herself a well-known
literary figure and author of the children's poem "Mary Had a
Little Lamb," to decline an invitation to publish an article in
a magazine she edited at the time.
"You usually don't see a lengthy handwritten letter like
this by Poe," said Bobby Livingston, vice president of RR
Auctions, a New Hampshire-based firm which handled the
transaction Wednesday.
"To have him writing to the author of 'Mary Had a Little
Lamb' is pretty amazing."
Written eight years before he published his most famous
poem, "The Raven," Poe, then a literary critic for a magazine in
Richmond, Virginia, tells Hale he is too busy with other work
after a recent illness.
"To send you a crude or hastily written article would be
injurious to me, and an insult to yourself - and I fear that I
could, at present, do little more," Poe wrote.
Godey's Lady's Book, the magazine Hale edited, was among the
most popular of the period and published writers including
Nathaniel Hawthorne, Oliver Wendell Holmes and Washington
Irving. Hale is also known for her role advocating the creation
of a Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
The letter was purchased by a West Coast collector who
wished to remain anonymous. The first eight stanzas of the poem
'For Annie' written in Poe's hand sold for $690,000 in 2009.
The same auction also featured documents signed by three of
the most famous Americans to die fighting Mexican troops at the
Alamo in San Antonio in 1836.
An 1835 letter by Davy Crockett sold for $47,652; an 1829
pay order signed by James Bowie was auctioned for $65,048 and
1834 court document signed by William B. Travis was purchased
for $26,895.
