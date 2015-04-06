April 6 Federal authorities are investigating a
possible pesticide poisoning that left two Delaware boys in
comas after a family vacation to the U.S. Virgin Islands last
month, U.S. officials confirmed on Monday.
The boys and their parents, Stephen Esmond and Theresa
Devine had to be airlifted to hospital after falling ill during
a stay at the luxury Sirenusa resort in Cruz Bay, St. John,
according to the family's lawyer, James Maron.
Two weeks after the incident the boys, both minors, remain
in critical condition due to "this unthinkable tragedy," Maron
said in a statement. Their mother has been released from
hospital and Esmond "is improving and stable," he said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday that
preliminary results confirmed the presence at their rented unit
of methyl bromide, a dangerous pesticide that may have caused
the illnesses.
"EPA took action and the agency has conducted sampling at
the site," the agency said in a statement.
The use of methyl bromide in the United States is restricted
due to its acute toxicity and exposure can cause respiratory
problems and damage to the central nervous system, the EPA said.
"Only certified applicators are allowed to use it in certain
agricultural settings and it is not authorized for use in indoor
dwellings," it added.
The rental unit was directly above another unit which had
been fumigated by Terminix, owned by Memphis-based
ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, a company spokesman
confirmed.
In a statement Terminix said the company was praying for the
family while also "cooperating with authorities in their
investigation, and we're conducting our own thorough internal
investigation."
According to its website Terminix is the leading provider of
termite and pest control services in the United States.
The EPA said it is working with the Virgin Islands
government and the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate
whether any environmental regulations or laws were violated.
The U.S. Department of Justice has initiated a criminal
investigation into the matter, according to a U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission filing on March 30 by ServiceMaster.
"The family is confident that the responsible parties will
be brought to justice and held accountable," Maron said.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Liston in Orlando; Writing by
David Adams in Miami; Editing by Eric Walsh)