LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 30 Thomas Austin "Amarillo Slim" Preston Jr., a legendary poker player for several decades known for his trademark Stetson hat and custom cowboy boots, died on Sunday in Texas. He was 83.

"We hope everyone will remember our beloved Amarillo Slim for all the positive things he did for poker and to popularize his favorite game - Texas Hold'em," his family said in a statement released to the World Series of Poker website.

Preston first won the 1972 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, a victory that set him on the path to becoming poker's ambassador.

Known for his wit about gambling, Preston once said, "Look around the table. If you don't see a sucker, get up, because you're the sucker."

Preston appeared in the 1974 Robert Altman movie "California Split" with George Segal and Elliot Gould. In 1992, he was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame.

Preston was born in Johnson, Arkansas, in the northwest corner of the state. His family later moved to Amarillo, Texas. He was known as one of the original Texas Rounders, a group of three poker pioneers who traveled throughout the South, Midwest and Texas looking for underground poker games.

While he won several World Series of Poker championships, Preston was also known for making outrageous proposition bets and stunts such as rafting down a river in winter wearing a wetsuit made by Jacques Cousteau. That bet earned him $31,000 from Jimmy "the Greek" Snyder, according to Preston's website.

In his 2003 book, "Amarillo Slim in a World Full of Fat People: The Memoirs of the Greatest Gambler Who Ever Lived," Preston wrote about winning $300,000 from Willie Nelson in a domino game and $2 million from "Hustler" magazine publisher Larry Flynt in poker. He also once beat Minnesota Fats in pool by using a broom. (Editing by Anthony Boadle)