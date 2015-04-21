April 21 An Alabama police officer pleaded not
guilty on Tuesday to violating an Indian man's civil rights by
throwing him to the ground, prosecutors said, during an
encounter captured on video that left the victim badly injured.
Eric Parker, 26, an officer with the Madison Police
Department, was seen on video recorded from inside a patrol car
on Feb. 6 throwing Sureshbhai Patel, in his late 50s, to the
ground after attempting to question him.
Patel speaks no English and moved to northern Alabama from
India about two weeks before the incident to help his son's
family care for a young child. He was badly hurt in the
incident, his lawyer has said.
Parker was indicted last month on one count of denying
Patel's civil rights, which carries a maximum penalty of 10
years in prison. He is currently free on $5,000 bond,
prosecutors said, and his trial is set for June 1.
The incident is one of several cases in recent months across
the United States in which police officers' use of force against
unarmed civilians has come under scrutiny.
Patel has filed a civil rights complaint against Parker, a
second officer, and the city of Madison, alleging racism.
He was walking on the sidewalk near his son's home in the
morning when police, having received a call about a suspicious
person, stopped and questioned him.
"No English, Indian," Patel told the officers, according to
the suit.
Parker then threw Patel, who weighs 130 pounds (59 kg), to
the ground, according to the complaint.
Patel, who was partially paralyzed in the incident, has been
slowly regaining function in his hands and legs and last month
began walking with the help of a walker, his lawyer has said.
Parker's attorney, Robert Tuten, did not immediately respond
to a message seeking comment.
Parker has also been charged in state court with misdemeanor
assault, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
The Madison Police Department released a video of the
incident and apologized for Parker's actions. He has been
suspended with pay pending his termination, according to the
department.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Eric
Beech)