Sept 11 A judge declared a mistrial on Friday in the case of an Alabama police officer on trial for violating an Indian man's rights by throwing him to the ground and injuring him badly during an encounter captured on videotape, local media reported.

Eric Parker, 26, was tried in U.S. federal court on accusations that he used unreasonable force while serving as a police officer in Madison, Alabama, during the February incident.

A jury in Huntsville, Alabama deadlocked on whether to convict or acquit him of a single charge of depriving an Indian grandfather of his civil rights, according to television station WHNT and local news website AL.com.

Parker faced up to 10 years in prison. (Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Sandra Maler)