Sept 11 A U.S. judge declared a mistrial on
Friday in the case of an Alabama policeman on trial for
violating an Indian man's rights by throwing him to the ground
and injuring him badly during an encounter captured on video,
local media reported.
Eric Parker, 26, was tried in federal court on accusations
that he used unreasonable force while a police officer in
Madison, Alabama, during the February incident.
A jury in Huntsville, Alabama deadlocked on whether to
convict or acquit him of a single charge of depriving an Indian
grandfather of his civil rights, according to television station
WHNT and local news website AL.com.
If convicted, Parker would have faced up to 10 years in
prison.
The case involving 58-year-old Sureshbhai Patel, who did not
speak English, drew international attention at a time when a
series of killings of unarmed black men by police in the United
States has raised questions about law enforcement's use of
force.
Patel is not expected to fully recover from the injuries he
sustained when Parker abruptly flipped him onto the ground, his
lawyer has said.
Testifying in his own defense during the trial this week,
Parker said he was following his training and felt he had no
other option, television station WAFF reported. He said the
injuries were an accident.
Madison police released video of the encounter, recorded
from inside a patrol vehicle.
The department apologized for Parker's actions and
recommended his termination, which he has challenged.
The grandfather had been on a morning walk about two weeks
after moving from India to northern Alabama to help his son's
family care for a young child.
The officer was following up on a call about a suspicious
person.
Patel, who also testified during the trial, has sued Parker
and the city, alleging racism played into his treatment.
Parker was charged in state court with misdemeanor assault.
That trial and his termination proceedings are on hold pending
the outcome of the federal case.
