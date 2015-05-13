WASHINGTON May 13 Damage from rioting in
Baltimore over the death of a black man from injuries in police
custody is estimated at $9 million, a U.S. government survey
showed on Wednesday.
The survey by the Small Business Administration found that
more than 30 businesses and one home sustained major damage
between April 25 and May 3 in unrest sparked by the death of
Freddie Gray, 25.
The survey also found 254 businesses and one home
experienced minor damage.
Damages to businesses totaled $8,927,000, and to homes
$60,000, a Small Business Administration spokeswoman said.
Maryland Senator Barbara Mikulski, in a letter on Tuesday
also signed by fellow Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin and
U.S. Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, called on the
Small Business Administration to help with the creation of
disaster centers.
They also urged the agency to come up with a plan to inform
business owners who are eligible for benefits about how to apply
for disaster loan assistance.
A spokesman for the Baltimore Fire Department said the city
recorded 61 structural fires over April 27 and 28, during the
height of the arson and looting. The mayor's office previously
said that 15 buildings were burned.
The spokesman had no update for the number of burned
vehicles. The mayor's office has said 144 vehicles were set
ablaze.
The Baltimore Development Corp, a non-profit group that
promotes economic development, said 351 business reported
damages and inventory loss, a spokeswoman said.
The group did not assess a dollar amount for the damage.
Among the stores looted were pharmacies belonging to CVS
Health Corp. One of them, which was filmed with smoke
pouring from it, became a visual symbol of the unrest. The
company said last week it would rebuild the two fire-damaged
outlets.
Baltimore's chief prosecutor has brought criminal charges,
including one murder charge, against six officers involved in
Gray's arrest.
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday launched an
investigation into the Baltimore Police Department's use of
force and whether there were patterns of discriminatory
policing.
(Reporting by John Clarke and Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter
Cooney)