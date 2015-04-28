(Fixes spelling of police commissioner's name to Batts in

By Barbara Goldberg
April 28 An unidentified woman captured on video
slapping a teenage boy for taking part in the Baltimore riots, a
reprimand that went viral online on Tuesday, won praise from the
city's police commissioner and was heralded on social media as
"Mom of the Year."
The unidentified woman was videotaped by Baltimore
television WMAR chasing a teenager, clad in a hoodie with his
face covered, beating him and demanding he "take that fucking
mask off."
The station reported the woman saw her son throwing rocks
while watching coverage of the mayhem on Monday and ran out to
stop him.
Police Commissioner Anthony Batts praised her as "one mother
who grabbed her child who had a hood on his head and she started
smacking him on the head because she was so embarrassed," the
station reported.
"I wish I had more parents that took charge of their kids
out there tonight," he said.
The woman's insistent pursuit of the boy went viral online,
and it won applause from Fox News contributor Charles Payne who
called her "Mom of the Year" on Twitter. His comment was marked
as a favorite by hundreds of people.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Ellen
Wulfhorst)