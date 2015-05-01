By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, April 30 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
denied that the city had toughened its policing strategy in
response to the riots in Baltimore after some lawmakers accused
the city's police force of overly aggressive tactics in its
handling of protests on Wednesday night.
During a series of marches across Manhattan to protest the
death of Freddie Gray, a black man who suffered severe spinal
injuries while in police custody in Baltimore, there were 143
arrests, mainly for obstructing traffic. Riots in Baltimore
after Gray's funeral on Monday led to arson and looting, as well
as injuries to about 20 police officers.
"The strategic approach is exactly the same," de Blasio told
a news conference. "We won't tolerate illegality, we won't
tolerate disorder. We will not allow the few to undermine the
honest efforts of the many to express their views."
Some lawmakers had a different view.
"It was overly aggressive," said New York State Assemblyman
Michael Blake, who participated in Wednesday's protests, which
started from Union Square.
"Most officers acted responsibly. However, there were too
many unjust, incredibly inexcusable acts by officers last night
without explanation," he said in a phone interview.
Priscilla Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for Communities United for
Police Reform, said in a statement it is "unacceptable that
Mayor de Blasio refused to take responsibility for the systemic
lack of respect that the NYPD showed for the rights of peaceful
protesters."
Last year, New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton
was criticized for allowing groups of protesters to disrupt
traffic by marching down the middle of major thoroughfares
without getting a permit beforehand. Those protests were about
the deaths of Eric Garner on Staten Island and Michael Brown in
Ferguson, Missouri, who both died at the hands of police.
Speaking at a press event, James O'Neill, the Chief of
Department of the NYPD, said that officers used tough tactics on
Wednesday only in response to the crowd - when they defied
orders to stay out of the streets or resisted arrest - but that
there was no directive to crack down harder on protests in the
wake of violence in Baltimore.
"Throughout the night we were extremely flexible, and we
will continue to be flexible," said Police Commissioner William
Bratton at the same event. "Our response often times is dictated
by the circumstances."
De Blasio said the police approached incidents on a
case-by-case basis and that run-ins were a result of a handful
of protesters who were either intent on violence or disobeyed
police orders.
The city's broader approach to policing is based on
conversations, frequently several times daily, between the
mayor's office and police leadership, de Blasio said. "We'll
make tactical adjustments, but the strategy remains the same,"
he said.
During those talks, they have "reflected on some of what we
saw in Baltimore, but it was not part of our decision-making
about the situation here," he said.
Additional New York City protests over Gray's death are
planned for Friday.
