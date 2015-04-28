(Corrects name of Maryland governor to Hogan instead of 'Logan'
in paragraph 18)
* Maryland governor says repeatedly offered help Monday
* Rioters set ablaze 19 buildings, 144 vehicles
* More than 230 people arrested, 20 police officers injured
* Latest in series of racially fueled unrest in United
States
By Ian Simpson and Warren Strobel
BALTIMORE, April 28 Baltimore's mayor came under
criticism on Tuesday for a slow police response to some of the
worst urban violence in the United States in years in which
shops were looted, buildings burned to the ground and 20
officers were injured.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he had called Mayor
Stephanie Rawlings-Blake repeatedly Monday but that she held off
requesting the National Guard until three hours after violence
first erupted following the funeral of a 25-year-old black man
who died in police custody on April 19.
"The mayor of Baltimore had the city of Baltimore police on
the ground. Quite frankly, they were overwhelmed. All the rest
of the (boots) on the ground came from us," the Republican
governor said the day after declaring a state of emergency in
the largely black city.
The death of Freddie Gray gave new energy to the public
outcry that flared last year after police killings of unarmed
black men in Ferguson, New York City and elsewhere. For nearly a
week after Gray died from a spinal injury, protests in Baltimore
had been peaceful.
After a night of looting and arson that burned 19 buildings
and left one person in critical condition, largely peaceful
protesters amassed in front of police lines. One burst of
violence by a lone man was met by police with pepper spray,
sending protesters scattering.
President Barack Obama said he spoke to the governor and
mayor to urge them to stop the violence. "There's no excuse for
the kind of violence that we saw yesterday," said Obama, who
spoke at length about Baltimore at a news conference with
visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "It is
counterproductive."
Obama also said the problems in places such as Baltimore
were not new and need to be addressed by everyone.
"We can't just leave this to the police. I think there are
police departments that have to do some soul searching. I think
there's some communities that have to do some soul searching,"
Obama said. "But I think we as a country have to do some soul
searching. This is not new. It's been going on for decades."
'DELICATE BALANCING ACT'
Captain John Kowalczyk of the Baltimore City Police
Department said the number of police injured since Monday rose
to 20 and 235 people, including 34 juveniles, had been arrested.
Acrid smoke hung over streets where violence broke out just
blocks from Gray's funeral before spreading through the city.
Police initially looked on but did not interfere as rioters
torched vehicles and later businesses.
Looters had ransacked stores, pharmacies and a shopping mall
and clashed with police in riot gear in violence reminiscent of
rioting in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 after authorities
declined to indict a white police officer who shot dead an
unarmed black teenager.
Baltimore Mayor Rawlings-Blake, an African American and
Democrat who grew up in the city of 620,000 people 40 miles (64
km) from Washington, D.C., imposed a one-week curfew but
stressed the need to respond in a way that did not incite more
violence.
"It's a very delicate balancing act, when we have to make
sure that we're managing but not increasing and escalating the
problem," Rawlings-Blake, 45, told reporters on Tuesday.
Security experts said the city should have been more
prepared for an outbreak of violence.
"With the circumstances as tragic as they were with Mr.
Gray, I think it's fair for the city to have expected something
serious," said Michael Balboni, a former senior homeland
security and law enforcement official in New York.
Gray was arrested on April 12 while running from officers.
He was taken to the police station in a van, with no seat
restraint and suffered the spinal injury. A lawyer for Gray's
family says his spine was 80 percent severed at the neck while
in custody.
Six officers have been suspended, and the U.S. Justice
Department is investigating possible civil rights violations.
2,000 TROOPS ON GROUND
Governor Hogan said that he aimed to have 2,000 troops
activated by the end of the day in Baltimore, while neighboring
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the District of Columbia were
sending in hundreds of law enforcement officers to assist.
Police in Ferguson came under intense criticism last year
for quickly adopting a militarized posture, using armored
vehicles, showing heavy weapons and deploying tear gas in a
forceful response that some said escalated tensions in the St.
Louis suburb.
New York's police department took a more flexible approach
in protests later in the year, monitoring marches that
crisscrossed the city but largely averting the kind of violence
seen in Ferguson and Baltimore.
On Tuesday, volunteers in Baltimore swept up charred debris
in front of a CVS pharmacy as dozens of police officers in riot
gear stood by and firefighters worked to damp down the embers.
Schools were closed and Baltimore-based fund manager T. Rowe
Price Group Inc closed its downtown office. Legg Mason
said its office would be open, but it was encouraging
employees to work from home. The Major League Baseball game
between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox will be
played as scheduled Wednesday but closed to the public.
(Additional reporting by Jim Bourg, Laila Kearney and Suzannah
Gonzales; Writing by Scott Malone and Mary Milliken; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Grant McCool)