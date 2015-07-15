By Victoria Cavaliere
| LOS ANGELES, July 15
LOS ANGELES, July 15 A federal judge has ordered
the release of a video showing three Los Angeles-area police
officers fatally shooting an unarmed man in 2013, saying the
public had the right to review the footage.
U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson said he saw no reason not
to release the video after the city of Gardena, 15 miles south
of downtown Los Angeles, paid victim Ricardo Diaz Zeferino's
family what local media reported was a $4.7 million settlement.
As taxpayers were footing the bill they had a right to see
the footage, Wilson said on Tuesday.
Attorneys for Zeferino's relatives and several media outlets
had pushed for the video's release amid a national debate over
police use of force following a string of fatal shootings of
unarmed black and Latino men.
Zeferino, 35, and two friends were stopped by Gardena police
on the night of June 2, 2013 as officers responded to a call
about a stolen bicycle, according to court records.
The bicycle belonged to Zeferino's brother, and Zeferino was
trying to find it when he was stopped, the records said.
In grainy dashcam video, officers can be heard yelling at
Zeferino to keep his hands up as he moves his arms both up and
down. He also takes steps backward and forward as the officers
tell him to stand still.
The two other men remain motionless, the video shows.
At one point, Zeferino removes his hat, and three officers
open fire, hitting him eight times.
Zeferino was unarmed when he was shot, authorities said. One
of his friends was shot in the back and survived.
The shooting was found to be justifiable by the district
attorney and the officers involved were not charged.
Gardena officials wanted the video kept private, and in a
statement released late on Tuesday Police Chief Ed Medrano said
there were "serious privacy concerns as it relates to the
release of police videos in general".
"We worry about the implications of this decision and it's
impact on victims and average citizens who are recorded by the
police," the statement said.
He said the city intended to appeal Judge Wilson's decision
to release the footage.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)