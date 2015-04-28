By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, April 28 The Los Angeles Police
Commission approved a policy on Tuesday clearing the way for the
widespread use of body cameras by patrol officers in the
second-largest U.S. city, as tensions rise in the United States
over police use-of-force incidents.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said in December the city would equip
7,000 Los Angeles Police Department officers with the devices
over the next two years to capture their day-to-day interactions
with civilians.
The commission's 3-1 vote on rules governing the use of the
devices brings Los Angeles closer to becoming the largest U.S.
city to put body cameras into widespread use. New York, Chicago
and Washington are conducting pilot programs to test the cameras
and evaluate their worth.
Officials are also testing the use of body cameras by
officers in Baltimore, which on Monday saw riots following
several days of protests over the death of a black man who
suffered a fatal spine injury while in police custody.
The rules approved by the Los Angeles police commission
require officers to turn on the body cameras when they pull over
drivers, make arrests, engage in foot pursuits, transport
suspects and interview witnesses and victims, among other times.
Hector Villagra, executive director of the American Civil
Liberties Union of Southern California, said in a statement the
plan for use of the body cameras has "serious flaws."
Villagra criticized the decision not to require release of
the footage to the public after shootings. He also took issue
with a part of the policy that lets officers involved in
shootings review footage from a body camera before making their
statements to investigators.
Los Angeles Police Protective League President Craig Lally
said in a statement that the police union supports the policy.
