Aug 2 Police forces in 50 U.S. cities are
failing to protect the civil rights and privacy of residents due
to the inadequacy of programs that govern how their officers use
body-worn cameras, a report by a coalition of rights groups said
on Tuesday.
Many U.S. cities have approved or expanded the use of body
cameras since August 2014, when a white police officer fatally
shot an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri. That
incident triggered protests and a national debate about police
use of force, especially against minorities.
The study was conducted for The Leadership Conference of
Civil and Human Rights coalition by Upturn, a Washington
DC-based company that studies how technology affects social
issues.
"Body cameras carry the promise of officer accountability,
but accountability is far from automatic," Harlan Yu, principal
of Upturn, said on a conference call with reporters.
The study focused on the nation's largest police departments
that have body-worn camera programs, as well as programs that
have received federal funding, and those in cities that have had
high-profile incidents involving law enforcement officers.
It judged them against eight criteria, including whether
each department publishes its body camera policy, to what degree
officers are allowed discretion about when they turn on and off
their cameras, and whether officers involved in incidents are
prohibited from watching the footage before they write reports.
The study found that none of the departments it analyzed met
all the criteria, and that the police departments in Ferguson
and in Fresno, California, failed all of them. Nearly half did
not make body camera footage easily accessible to the public.
Three major departments with programs - Detroit, Michigan,
Aurora, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Pennsylvania - have not made
their body camera policies public, the study said.
Representatives of the police departments in Aurora,
Detroit, Pittsburg and Ferguson did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The coalition released an initial report in November 2015
that studied body camera programs from 25 departments.
The group said some issues have improved since that report,
noting several departments, including Chicago, Washington D.C.
and Cincinnati now provide individuals who are recorded the
opportunity to view the footage.
"Without carefully crafted policy safeguards, these devices
could become instruments of injustice rather than tools of
accountability," Wade Henderson, the coalition's president and
chief executive officer, said in a statement.
