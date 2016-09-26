(Adds number of states getting money, ACLU demand)
By David Ingram
NEW YORK, Sept 26 More than 100 U.S. police
departments and law enforcement agencies will receive $20
million to help buy body cameras, the U.S. Justice Department
said on Monday, in a bid to improve trust between officers and
the public.
Demand for body cameras has risen amid a series of shootings
of black men, many of them unarmed, by police, and last year the
Obama administration unveiled a $20 million grant program.
The Justice Department on Monday announced how that money
would be allocated. Funding was awarded to 106 state, city and
tribal law enforcement agencies for equipment, training and
evaluation.
The agencies are in 34 states and Puerto Rico, but a
department spokesman did not immediately have a list of the
agencies.
"Effective public safety requires more than arrests and
prosecutions. It also requires winning - and keeping - the trust
and confidence of the citizens we serve," U.S. Attorney General
Loretta Lynch said in the statement.
On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union of North
Carolina called on police in Charlotte, North Carolina, to
release all video footage and audio dispatch recordings relating
to the fatal shooting of a black man last week.
Charlotte authorities on Saturday released two videos from
the scene, after resisting several days of demands from
demonstrators. The footage, however, failed to settle the
question of whether the victim, Keith Scott, had been holding a
gun at the time.
Charlotte police did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Lynch said the federal grant money would promote
transparency and ensure accountability, although many state laws
restrict the release of video recorded by police body cameras.
Eighteen states plus Washington, D.C., have laws governing
public access to such footage, according to the National
Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).
Five of those states treat body camera recordings as public
record, but they also provide caveats allowing police to
withhold, redact or obscure the video, the NCSL said.
Little research has been done on the value of police body
cameras, according to a 2014 review by an Arizona State
University criminologist.
There have been virtually no studies on whether cameras
increase citizen views of police legitimacy, the review said.
And while in some cases cameras were followed by fewer
complaints against police, it was not clear if the decline was
the result of improved officer behavior or another cause, it
said.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Additional reporting by Colleen
Jenkins in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)