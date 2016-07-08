July 8 Hillary Clinton, commenting on the
killing of five police officers by a black army reservist in
Dallas and police killings of black men in Louisiana and
Minnesota, said on Friday much more needed to be done to support
police and innocent Americans who get into potentially deadly
encounters with police.
"We must do more to have national guidelines about the use
of force by police, especially deadly force," Clinton, the
presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, told CNN. "We need
to do more to look into implicit bias, and we need to do more to
respect and protect our police. Look at what happened in Dallas.
Those police officers were protecting a peaceful protest."
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Writing by Mohammad
Zargham; editing by Grant McCool)