The number of U.S. police officers who died in the line of duty rose 13 percent this year, another annual increase that a professional group blamed on budget cuts.

Preliminary figures from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund showed 173 officers at the federal, state and local levels were killed in 2011, up from 153 last year and 122 in 2009.

Gunfire was the number one cause at 68 deaths, a near-record high. Traffic-related accidents killed 64 officers. Other causes included job-related illness, falls, drownings and stabbings.

Fourteen officers were killed in Florida, more than any other state, followed by Texas, New York, California and Georgia.

"Drastic budget cuts affecting law enforcement agencies across the country have put our officers at grave risk," said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund chairman Craig Floyd.

"At a time when officers are facing a more cold-blooded criminal element and fighting a war on terror, we are cutting vital resources necessary to ensure their safety and the safety of the innocent citizens they protect."

By the end of this year, nearly 12,000 police officers and sheriff's deputies will have been laid off, according to a U.S. Department of Justice report in October. Nearly 30,000 law enforcement jobs are unfilled.

