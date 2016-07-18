(Adds details and quotes from governor, attorney general)
By Andy Sullivan
BATON ROUGE, La., July 18 Authorities sought to
learn more on Monday about a decorated ex-U.S. Marine sergeant
who killed three police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, some
two weeks after police there shot dead a black man, sparking
nationwide protests including one shattered by the massacre of
five Dallas policemen.
The suspect in the latest case, dressed in black and armed
with a rifle, was shot dead on Sunday morning in a gunfight with
police who converged on the scene of a confrontation that Mayor
Kip Holden said began as an ambush.
Two Baton Rouge Police Department officers and one sheriff's
deputy were killed and one sheriff's deputy was critically
wounded. Another officer and one other deputy suffered less
severe wounds.
Police did not identify the suspect but a U.S. government
official told Reuters he was Gavin Long, of Kansas City,
Missouri. Long, who was black, was reported to have attacked
police on his 29th birthday.
"It's hard to know what his motivations were," Louisiana
Governor John Bel Edwards told MSNBC reporters on Monday. A news
conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. to discuss the shooter,
Edwards said.
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, in remarks prepared for
a conference of black law enforcement officers, condemned the
Baton Rouge attack "in the strongest terms possible" and said
agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other
federal agencies were in the city to help local authorities.
Colonel Mike Edmonson, superintendent of the Louisiana State
Police, told a news conference the gunman was believed to have
acted alone.
It was not immediately clear whether there was a link
between the bloodshed and unrest over the police killings of two
black men in questionable circumstances this month - Alton
Sterling, 37, in Baton Rouge on July 5, and Philando Castile,
32, near St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 6.
According to the Pentagon, Long served in the Marines from
2005 until 2010, achieving the rank of sergeant. A data network
specialist, he was deployed to Iraq from June 2008 until January
2009, earning several medals and commendations.
Authorities declined to offer a possible motive for the
attack in Louisiana's capital, a city with a long history of
distrust between African-Americans and law enforcement that has
been inflamed by Sterling's death.
Social media postings linked to an individual named Gavin
Long and a Kansas City address cordoned off by police included a
July 10 YouTube video saying he was fed up with mistreatment of
blacks and suggesting only violence and financial pressure would
bring change.
He also said he was speaking from Dallas after going there
to protest.
"It's only fighting back or money. That's all they care
about," he said to the camera. "Revenue and blood, revenue and
blood, revenue and blood."
In a separate video, he hinted that should anything happen
to him, he wanted viewers to know he was not affiliated with any
particular movement or group.
PANDEMONIUM CAUGHT ON RADIO
A second government source, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said an emergency 911 call may have been used to lure
Baton Rouge police.
Edmonson said several officers came under fire as police
responded to a report of a man dressed in black standing behind
a store holding a rifle.
In the ensuing pandemonium caught on a recording of
emergency radio traffic, police repeatedly report "officer down"
and "deputy down" as officers swarmed the area, ultimately
confronting the gunman. The episode was over in about eight
minutes.
Killed were Montrell Jackson, 32, a new father who had
served for 10 years with the Baton Rouge police; Matthew Gerald,
41, a newly minted officer with a military background; and
Sheriff's Deputy Brad Garafola, 45, a father of four.
President Barack Obama condemned the attack, vowing justice
would be done and calling on Americans to focus on unity.
"We as a nation have to be loud and clear that nothing
justifies violence on law enforcement," Obama said in televised
remarks.
The violence also has heightened security concerns, notably
in Cleveland, where Donald Trump is expected to get the
presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention,
and Philadelphia, where Democrats are to nominate Hillary
Clinton for the Nov. 8 election.
