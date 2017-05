Marchers protest against police shootings of two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota during a demonstration in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 7, 2016. Dallas Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

No signs have emerged of international links to the shootings in Dallas that claimed the lives of five police officers and wounded six more, U.S. officials said on Friday.

"We have not seen even the slightest speculation about it within our community," one U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)