Dec 28 A bank robbery suspect who shot two police officers in Mississippi, killing one, has been linked to another attempted robbery two states away in Georgia, the FBI said on Saturday.

The search for the unidentified male suspect has expanded across the southeastern United States and a reward of $100,000 has been offered for information leading to his arrest, said Deborah Madden, a spokeswoman for the Jackson, Mississippi, FBI field office.

The suspect robbed a bank in the northeastern Mississippi town of Tupelo on Monday, opening fire on two officers as he fled the scene, the FBI said. Officer Gale Stauffer, 38, was shot at close range and died from his wounds, the FBI and local authorities said. The other officer was critically wounded.

The FBI now believes the same suspect had hours earlier attempted to rob a bank in Atlanta, which is about 300 miles (482 km) east of Tupelo.

Surveillance photos from an Atlanta-area Bank of America show a man wearing a black ski mask and wielding a gun attempting to rob a teller and then demanding money from a customer in an ATM vestibule, the FBI said.

The suspect was wearing tan pants, sneakers and the same oversized, distinctly patterned shirt in both incidents, the FBI said, adding that a gray sedan was seen fleeing both crime scenes. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in New York; Editing by David Bailey and Eric Beech)