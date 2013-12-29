JACKSON, Miss. Dec 29 A man killed by police
after robbing an Arizona bank is believed to be the same suspect
who days before killed a police officer four states away in
Mississippi, authorities said late on Saturday.
Wearing a mask, the man entered the bank in Phoenix on
Saturday morning and displayed a handgun, filled a bag with cash
from the vault and fled, the FBI said in a statement.
The man got into a gun battle with a Phoenix police
detective outside the Arizona bank and was shot and killed, the
statement said. The suspect's name was not released.
The man killed by police in Phoenix is believed to be the
same suspect who robbed a bank in the northeastern Mississippi
town of Tupelo on Monday, and then opened fire on two officers,
the FBI said.
Tupelo police Officer Gale Stauffer, 38, was shot at close
range and died from his wounds, the FBI and local authorities
said last week. Stauffer was promoted to sergeant after his
death. The other officer who was shot is in stable condition and
expected to survive.
The FBI has said it believes the same suspect hours earlier
attempted to rob a bank in Atlanta, Georgia, which is about 300
miles (480 km) east of Tupelo.
Authorities had launched a multi-state manhunt for the
suspect and had offered a reward of more than $200,000.
Surveillance photos from the attempted robbery in Atlanta at
a Bank of America show a man wearing a black ski mask and
wielding a gun attempting to rob a teller and then demanding
money from a customer in an ATM vestibule, the FBI said.
Authorities said they will give more details about the
suspect at a news conference on Sunday morning in Tupelo.
(Reporting by Emily Le Coz in Jackson, Mississippi; Writing by
Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Alison Williams)