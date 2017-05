Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Police are following dozens of leads in the hunt for a shooter who wounded two police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, during a protest this week, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said on Friday.

Belmar told a news conference it was still unclear what kind of handgun was used or whether the shooter was deliberately aiming at police.

He could not say whether police were close to an arrest.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Sandra Maler)