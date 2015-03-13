A protester talks with a police officer in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters demonstrate across the street from the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

FERGUSON, Mo. Police hunted for a second day on Friday for suspects in the shooting of two police officers at a protest rally in Ferguson, Missouri, after U.S. President Barack Obama said those responsible must be brought to justice.

The officers were shot and wounded during a demonstration in the St. Louis suburb shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, driving up tensions in a community that has become the center of an intense nationwide debate over race and policing.

Investigators scoured streets near the scene of the shooting for clues and several people were brought in for questioning. They were all later released and there have been no arrests, police said.

The shooting happened just hours after Ferguson's police chief resigned following a U.S. Justice Department report that said deep-rooted racial bias in the city's mostly white police force had created a "toxic environment" in the predominantly-black community.

The protesters at the Ferguson rally had been demanding police reforms. Obama, the United States' first black president, said such protests were warranted in the light of events in the city, but said criminal acts could not be justified.

"What had been happening in Ferguson was oppressive and objectionable and was worthy of protest," he said during an appearance on the ABC program "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

"But there was no excuse for criminal acts, and whoever fired those shots shouldn't detract from the issue. They're criminals. They need to be arrested," Obama said.

The scene of the shooting has been the site of regular demonstrations since the fatal shooting in August of an unarmed black 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white policeman.

That killing triggered protests around the country and prompted the Justice Department investigation as well as a contentious national discussion over the use of deadly force by police officers.

PEACEFUL PROTEST

Condemning the wounding of the officers, activists held a candle-light prayer vigil for peace late on Thursday. About 100 people then held a boisterous but peaceful protest outside the police station under a light rain.

The crowd blocked traffic at times, but there were no arrests and the demonstration passed without incident.

In Thursday's shooting, a 41-year-old St. Louis County police officer suffered a shoulder wound and a 32-year-old colleague from the nearby Webster Groves Police Department got a bullet lodged near his ear.

Crime Stoppers, a nationwide organization that works to prevent and solve crimes, has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the culprit and two Missouri Congressmen have added $3,000 more.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said he believed the shooter used a handgun and that shell casings had been found at the scene. He said the bullets had come from the middle of the crowd of protesters.

However, demonstrators at the scene said the shooter had been behind them, on a street leading away from the police station.

The shooting came less than three months after a man ambushed two New York City patrolmen, apparently seeking to avenge the killings of Brown and an unarmed black man in New York.

(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Los Angeles; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Curtis Skinner and Gareth Jones)