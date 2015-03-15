A protester wears tape over her mouth during a silent demonstration against what they say is police brutality after the Ferguson shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, by a white police officer, in St. Louis, Missouri, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

FERGUSON, Missouri After an intensive manhunt, an arrest has been made in connection with last week's shooting of two police officers during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, the St. Louis County Police Department said on Sunday.

No further details were immediately available. St. Louis County officials will hold a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT) on the arrest, the department said in a statement.

"An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of two police officers in Ferguson. Thank you for your help," the county's police department said in a tweet.

The shooting sent a fresh jolt of tension through a city that became a symbol of racial conflict after a black teenager was killed by a white police officer last summer and a grand jury later returned no criminal charges, touching off a wave of protests nationwide.

In the shooting early on Thursday, a 41-year-old county police officer suffered a shoulder wound and a 32-year-old colleague from a nearby police department sustained a facial wound that left a bullet lodged near his ear. Both were treated and released by a local hospital.

President Barack Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder condemned the attack.

Last week's shootings took place just hours after the city's police chief resigned in the wake of a scathing U.S. Justice Department report finding his force was rife with racial bias.

Chief Tom Jackson's resignation followed the departures of the city manager, a municipal judge and two police officers.

The report said the St. Louis suburb overwhelmingly arrested and issued traffic citations to African-Americans to boost city coffers through fines, used police as a collection agency and created a culture of distrust that exploded in August when Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown.

