By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 17
WASHINGTON, July 17 President Barack Obama on
Sunday strongly condemned the shootings in Baton Rouge that
killed three police officers and wounded three others, saying
there was "no justification" for the violence.
"We may not yet know the motives for this attack, but I want
to be clear: There is no justification for violence against law
enforcement. None. These attacks are the work of cowards who
speak for no one," Obama said in a statement.
Obama added that he has offered the "full support of the
federal government" to Louisiana's governor, Baton Rouge's mayor
and local law enforcement. "Justice will be done," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Paul Simao)