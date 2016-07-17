WASHINGTON, July 17 President Barack Obama on Sunday strongly condemned the shootings in Baton Rouge that killed three police officers and wounded three others, saying there was "no justification" for the violence.

"We may not yet know the motives for this attack, but I want to be clear: There is no justification for violence against law enforcement. None. These attacks are the work of cowards who speak for no one," Obama said in a statement.

Obama added that he has offered the "full support of the federal government" to Louisiana's governor, Baton Rouge's mayor and local law enforcement. "Justice will be done," he said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Paul Simao)