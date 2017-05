Officer Ray Tensing, of the University of Cincinnati police department, is shown in this Greenhills Police Department photo released on July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Greenhills Police Department/Handout via Reuters

An impromptu memorial for Samuel Dubose is posted near the crime scene in Cincinnati, Ohio July 30, 2015. REUTERS/William Philpott

A former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black man was released on Thursday from jail on bond, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

Ray Tensing, 25, was released hours after pleading not guilty in the death of 43-year-old Samuel DuBose, who was shot in the head during a traffic stop. An Ohio judge on Thursday set a bond of $1 million for Tensing's release.

