Two police officers were shot in southwestern Pennsylvania and one died early on Thursday after they responded to a call about a domestic dispute, local media reported.

Moments after the two officers approached the home in the town of Canonsburg, about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Pittsburgh, police said the suspect opened fire in an ambush-style attack around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to local CBS affiliate KDKA.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco told KDKA that one officer, who was taken to Canonsburg Hospital, had died, and that the other was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

"Obviously, it's very sketchy. At this point, it's still an active scene in search of the shooter," Warco said.

Police told residents to remain in their homes as they searched for the gunman in Canonsburg.

There were no immediate details on the other officer's condition, the names of the officers, or any possible suspect.

Authorities said schools would open two hours later than usual as the investigation continued. Some roads were closed.

Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Toby Chopra and Bernadette Baum)