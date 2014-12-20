Dec 20 Hundreds of protesters against police
violence shut down part of the Mall of America in Minnesota on
Saturday, during the final weekend before Christmas as shoppers
scrambled to buy gifts at one of the nation's largest shopping
centers, a community group member said.
The protest was the latest in a series of demonstrations
across the United States in recent weeks over grand jury
decisions not to charge white police officers in the killings of
unarmed black men in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York City.
Police made some arrests in the demonstration on private
property at the Mall of America in the Minneapolis suburb of
Bloomington, said Bloomington police spokesman Mark Stehlik.
Stehlik could not immediately say how many were taken into
custody, but the mall later said in a statement that police made
about a dozen arrests.
The action organized by Black Lives Matter Minneapolis saw
hundreds of participants gather at a rotunda at the mall where
some staged a so-called "die-in," said a participant Mischa
Kegan, 30, who is an organizer with the group Community Action
Against Racism.
Protesters held their hands in the air while mall officials
displayed an electronic billboard message warning demonstrators
they risked arrest, according to an image posted on the Twitter
account of Black Lives Matter Minneapolis.
A representative from the group could not be reached for
comment.
The Mall of America statement warned organizers of its
longstanding policy against protests. It said stores were closed
on the east side of the mall as protesters were cleared out of
the area, but the shopping and entertainment complex has since
fully reopened.
Last month, days after a St. Louis County grand jury
declined to indict Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Darren
Wilson in the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown,
demonstrators targeted shopping centers in a number of cities on
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving that typically ranks as
the nation's busiest shopping day.
The protest on Saturday came as shoppers filled malls and
department stores across the United States on the last weekend
before Christmas.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; editing by Gunna
Dickson)