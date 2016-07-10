By David Bailey
| MINNEAPOLIS, July 10
MINNEAPOLIS, July 10 The mayor of St. Paul,
Minnesota and a protest leader on Sunday decried violence that
erupted during a demonstration over the police shooting of a
black motorist that blocked an interstate for hours and left 21
officers injured.
"We will not tolerate the kind of shameless violence we saw
throughout the course of the night," St. Paul Mayor Chris
Coleman said in a news conference. "This doesn't honor anyone's
memory."
About 300 protesters blocked traffic on Interstate 94 in St.
Paul on Saturday night to protest last week's fatal shooting of
Philando Castile, 32, in a St. Paul suburb. Officers were pelted
with rocks, bottles, concrete, construction materials and
fireworks, police said.
Rashad Turner, leader of Black Lives Matter St. Paul and one
of the protest organizers, told WCCO-TV on Sunday he was very
disturbed by the throwing of rocks and bottles at officers,
which he attributed to outside agitators from nearby streets,
not the protesters on the freeway.
"It's ridiculous. It cannot happen. It's not what we do here
in St. Paul," Turner said. "It does not honor Philando Castile."
Police arrested 50 protesters on the interstate and another
52 who were marching hours later on a street near the governor's
mansion in St. Paul that has been the focus of protests since
Castile was shot Wednesday night.
"It's really a disgrace, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell
said. "Protesters last night turned into criminals. And I am
absolutely disgusted by the acts of some, not all, but some."
More demonstrations are planned in Minnesota on Sunday.
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton urged people to remain calm
and peaceful and exercise their rights to protest lawfully.
"The occupation and shutting down of Interstate 94 last
night were unlawful and extremely dangerous," said Dayton, who
praised police for repeatedly trying to resolve the situation
peacefully and protest leaders "who were doing their utmost to
stop this very dangerous escalation."
Protests have erupted across the nation since the police
shootings of Castile in Falcon Heights and Alton Sterling, 37,
in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The protesters have been undeterred
by heightened safety concerns after a gunman killed five police
officers during a demonstration in Dallas on
Thursday.
Police arrested 102 people in Baton Rouge on Saturday night
and Sunday morning after confrontations between police and
demonstrators that injured two officers, police said.
Those arrested in Louisiana included activist and former
Baltimore mayoral candidate DeRay Mckesson, officials said.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Additional reporting
by Bryn Stole in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Editing by Paul Simao)