SAN FRANCISCO/LOS ANGELES Dec 26 U.S. law
enforcement agencies are a long way from being able to
effectively track threats of the kind a gunman posted on
Instagram before his execution-style murder of two New York City
policemen last weekend.
Police need more data analytics and mining software to
monitor social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter
, as well as trained personnel to make sense of what
could be a deluge of data, say law enforcement officials and
security experts.
"You can buy all the technology you want, but if you want to
figure out clever stuff, you better have smart people able to
use it," said Christopher Ahlberg, co-founder of Recorded Future
Inc, which helps clients analyze social media feeds. The company
is partly backed by In-Q-Tel, a venture capital firm that serves
U.S. intelligence agencies.
According to the New York Police Department, Ismaaiyl
Brinsley posted anti-cop slurs on the Instagram photo-sharing
site hours before walking up to two officers in a parked squad
car in Brooklyn and shooting them dead on Saturday.
Baltimore police said they discovered the Instagram posts
after Brinsley shot and wounded his girlfriend earlier that day.
But the NYPD did not learn of the posts - which included a
photograph of a silver handgun and the message "I'm Putting
Wings On Pigs Today. They Take 1 Of Ours...Let's Take 2 of
Theirs" - until it was too late.
Monitoring social media for out-of-the-blue threats may be
beyond the capabilities of most police forces including even the
New York Police Department, which has a relatively extensive and
aggressive intelligence operation, experts say.
Analysts at the New York and Los Angeles police departments
routinely crawl through social media to keep tabs on individuals
on their radar, such as gang members, or to prepare for
high-profile events. But in an era of shrinking or stagnant
budgets, buying high-end software and hiring trained data
analysts can be costly.
Many police departments utilize fairly rudimentary tools.
The NYPD uses common search engines, experts say. It is possible
to program an algorithm to pick up threatening messages, but the
sheer volume of data and the potential number of "false
positives" would impede its effectiveness.
"It is like trying to take a sip from a fire hydrant," the
non-profit Police Executive Research Forum said in a 2013
report.
TOO MUCH INFORMATION
In monitoring social media, most local police forces lag
U.S. intelligence agencies, which despite their vast
surveillance networks still struggle to prevent attacks such as
the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
The National Security Agency had raw intercepts pointing to
a person matching the 2009 "underwear bomber's" description, but
failed to stop him from boarding a plane.
The Department of Homeland Security monitors about 100
social media sites, but there are restrictions that keep their
agents from sharing all the information that they collect
directly with local law enforcement.
Social media monitoring by police tends to be reactive:
analysts hit the Internet when someone phones in a tip.
Investigators use social networking sites to identify victims,
look for witnesses and perpetrators, generate leads or search
for evidence in the aftermath of a crime.
"Most of the stuff, honestly, we get is when people send it
to us," said Los Angeles Police Department spokesman, Commander
Andrew Smith.
That's not to say there have not been some successes. The
LAPD, which employs around 40 people to monitor social media
manually, uses software from a startup called PredPol Inc, which
stands for predictive policing. The software analyzes LAPD and
other internal police databases to identify crime-ridden areas
and determine the best times to patrol.
PredPol marketing manager Benjamin Hoehn said crime dropped
around 20 percent within 10 months of deploying the system in
Modesto, California, in January.
The LAPD is also exploring the use of Geofeedia Inc, which
incorporates user-location data as it crawls through sites from
Twitter and Facebook to Google Inc's YouTube and Yahoo
Inc's Flickr.
PRIVACY CONCERNS
Sophisticated services provided by the likes of Palantir
Technologies Inc, which aids intelligence agencies in
counter-terrorism, can track a person's movements, identify
anonymous messages from writing patterns, or establish an
individual's daily routines based on social media activity,
experts said.
Ahlberg said Recorded Future can predict areas where social
unrest will erupt with a high degree of accuracy, based on
online commentary and other data, offering a glimpse of what may
be possible.
Rights organizations have criticized the increasing use of
social media crawling by law enforcement as a potential
violation of privacy. Others argue anything posted on social
media is fair game.
"You can call it infringing on their Frist Amendment rights
but these are the 21st century tools available," said ex-FBI
agent Kenneth Springer, who runs investigations outfit Corporate
Solutions Inc.
