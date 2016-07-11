By Ernest Scheyder
| DALLAS, July 11
DALLAS, July 11 A black surgeon who saved the
lives of some of the Dallas police officers shot in a racially
motivated ambush last week said on Monday he supported law
enforcement but also understood the anger driving recent
protests across the United States.
"This killing, it has to stop. Black men dying, it has to
stop," Brian Williams, staff surgeon at Parkland Hospital, which
received the five officers killed and nine wounded in Thursday
night's attack. "We have to come together and end all this."
A former U.S. Army Reservist opened fire on police officers
at the end of a march protesting last week's killings of black
men by police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and outside
St. Paul, Minnesota, in an attack that he told police
negotiators was intended to kill "white people," especially
police.
The attack injected a new note of fear into two years of
largely peaceful protests across the United States over the
high-profile police killings of black men in cities including
Ferguson, Missouri, and Chicago.
"It's much more complicated for me personally because it's
not just about that one night," Williams told a news conference
on Monday. "It's about the racial undertones that affect all of
this, so it began for me long before those cops came in the door
that evening."
Williams said he tended to pay for police officers' meals
when he saw them dining in Dallas-area restaurants, in part to
show his children he respects law enforcement.
But he added that as a black man: "I also personally feel
and understand that angst that comes when you cross the path of
an officer in uniform and fear for your safety."
The St. Paul killing occurred during a traffic stop
allegedly over a broken headlight on the car of Philando
Castile, 32. He was shot while reaching for his driver's license
after telling an officer he was legally carrying a firearm,
according to his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds. She broadcast the
shooting's bloody aftermath on the internet.
'WE DON'T CARE WHAT COLOR YOU ARE'
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton said last week the shooting
appeared to have a racial component.
"Would this have happened if the driver and the passengers
were white? I don't think it would have," Dayton told reporters
on Thursday. "This kind of racism exists and it's incumbent on
all of us to vow and ensure that it doesn't continue to happen."
An attorney for Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who shot Castile,
denied on Saturday that race was a factor in the shooting.
Captain Dan Birbeck of the Dallas City Hospital District
Police praised Williams' actions.
"When those three police officers came through the door,
those initial ones, not for a second did he think about anything
that was going on or did it compromise him caring for them,"
Birbeck told the same news conference. "That to me was very
reassuring."
The response of doctors went beyond race, said a white
colleague of Williams, Dr. Todd Minshall, the chief of surgical
critical care at Parkland, best known as the hospital where
President John F. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Nov. 22, 1963,
after he was shot in a Dallas motorcade.
"We don't care what color you are, what race you are, what
creed you are," Minshall said. "When you come here, we'll treat
you."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing
by Peter Cooney)