Police killings of black people
in the United States are reminiscent of lynchings and the
government must do far more to protect them, a United Nations
working group says in a report that will be debated at the U.N.
Human Rights Council on Monday.
The hard-hitting criticism - drawing a comparison between
modern police behaviour and mob killings of blacks in the 19th
and 20th centuries - comes at a time of renewed racial tension
in the United States.
This week Charlotte, North Carolina, saw street riots over
the shooting of a black man, Keith Scott, by a black police
officer. On Friday, a white police officer who fatally shot an
unarmed black man turned herself into authorities in Tulsa,
Oklahoma.
"Contemporary police killings and the trauma that they
create are reminiscent of the past racial terror of lynching,"
said the report by the U.N. Working Group of Experts on People
of African Descent.
Most lynching victims died by hanging. A 2015 report by a
non-profit organisation, the Equal Justice Initiative, said
3,959 black people were killed in "racial terror lynchings" in a
dozen southern states between 1877 and 1950.
The U.N. expert report was based on a visit to the United
States in January by a five-member group chaired by Filipino law
professor Ricardo A. Sunga III.
Since the visit, anger over police tactics has risen as
their fatal encounters with African-Americans, many of them
unarmed, have sparked protests and unrest across the country.
RACIAL LEGACY
Although the United States has made efforts at reform, the
group said it remained "extremely concerned" about the human
rights situation of African-Americans.
"In particular, the legacy of colonial history, enslavement,
racial subordination and segregation, racial terrorism and
racial inequality in the United States remains a serious
challenge, as there has been no real commitment to reparations
and to truth and reconciliation for people of African descent.
"Impunity for State violence has resulted in the current
human rights crisis and must be addressed as a matter of
urgency."
Police killings go unpunished because initial investigations
are usually conducted by the police department where the alleged
perpetrator works, because prosecutors have wide discretion over
presenting charges, and because the use of force is not subject
to international standards, the experts' group said.
They recommended the United States create a reliable
national system to track killings and excessive use of force by
law enforcement officials, and end racial profiling, which is "a
rampant practice and seriously damages the trust between African
Americans and law enforcement officials".
To improve race relations, education should be "accompanied
by acts of reconciliation" to overcome bigotry and past
injustices, while federal and state laws should recognise the
negative impact of enslavement and racial injustice, the report
added.
