(Corrects first paragraph to say "near" St. Paul, instead of
"in" St. Paul, making clear the shooting was not within the city
proper)
* Some police unions to demand higher pay in contract talks
* Dallas and Baton Rouge shootings heighten danger for
officers
By Stephanie Kelly
NEW YORK, July 19 Even before the July 6 police
shooting near St. Paul, Minnesota of a black man during a
traffic stop, the city's police union said there was difficulty
with recruitment and retention of officers.
One day after the shooting, a black man ambushed and killed
five Dallas policemen in a racially motivated attack aimed at
white officers. Then last Sunday, a similarly-motivated gunman
shot dead three officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Now, the St. Paul union will be discussing higher
compensation in this year's contract negotiations, in part
because of the heightened climate of risk and nationwide
spotlight on the profession.
"If you want a very intelligent professional, a capable
professional in that uniform, you're going to have to pay
competitive wages because our job has become so less desirable
for candidates," said David Titus, president of the Saint Paul
Police Federation.
A Reuters analysis found that nearly half of the unions in
about 30 of the largest municipalities in the United States have
expired contracts or contracts expiring in the next year. Out of
13 unions reached, three were negotiating.
The attacks added to the anguish and fear felt across
America over a series of police shootings of mostly black men in
the past two years that have led to street protests, racial
tension and the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Other police unions, in St. Louis, Missouri; Minneapolis,
Minnesota and New York - and the International Union of Police
Associations umbrella group - cited declining recruitment and
the shootings as reasons they might seek higher overall
compensation.
Some police departments such as New York, the largest in the
United States with 34,581 employees as of 2014, and St. Paul,
disputed the assertion that recruitment was an issue.
Before this month's attacks on officers, NYPD spokesman
Stephen Davis said the department was completing an increase in
the base force by 1,300 and cited a waiting list to enter the
police academy. St. Paul, the 64th largest municipality in the
country, saw its officer force rise to 627 in 2014 from 542 in
2000, a 15.7 percent increase, Federal Bureau of Investigation
data showed.
CHANGING POSITIONS, CHANGING TACTICS
Police unions in San Antonio, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee
and Las Vegas, Nevada, said the increased danger for officers
would not be a main negotiating point in their contract talks.
In the week following the Dallas shootings, Bob Kroll,
president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, said
the union would not use increased levels of danger as a
"bargaining position."
A day after the Baton Rouge ambush, however, Kroll said that
the shootings would indeed have an impact on talks.
Kevin Boyle, general counsel for the International Union of
Police Associations, said officers need to be paid adequately.
"How do you put a price on the fact that an officer might
not come home at the end of the day?" said Boyle.
Some police officers are barely paid minimum wage.
According to 2015 Bureau of Labor Statistics data, police
and sheriff's patrol officers in the bottom tenth percentile in
Mississippi earned $9.89 per hour (meaning 10 percent of
employees earned $9.89 or less per hour). By comparison, in
California the bottom tenth percentile earned $28.53 per hour.
"These officers risk their lives for $40,000 a year. $40,000
a year," lamented Dallas Police Chief David Brown in a CNN
interview on July 10. "And this is not sustainable, not to
support these people."
Municipal budgets typically spend 50 percent on public
safety and police departments alone account for 30-35 percent of
that figure, said Darrel Stephens, the former police chief of
Charlotte, North Carolina, who is executive director of the
Major Cities Chiefs Association.
To increase safety, Baton Rouge police have doubled up on
patrols since Sunday, instead of one officer riding alone in a
police car, a police spokesman said.
"I don't think these steps so far will have a tremendous
impact on the budget unless the doubling up is being done on an
overtime basis," Stephens said.
President Barack Obama, in an open letter to law enforcement
dated July 18, said he recognized the courage and service of
police officers and touched on what they needed in return.
"We should give you the resources you need to do your job,
including our full-throated support," Obama wrote. "We must give
you the tools you need to build and strengthen the bonds of
trust with those you serve, and our best efforts to address the
underlying challenges that contribute to crime and unrest."
The New York Patrolmen's Benevolent Association has been
calling for increased wages in negotiations since its previous
contract expired in 2012. A spokesman said the shootings of
officers "provide a more compelling case to properly compensate
the employees."
A 1 percent wage increase for members, in line with the
pattern other uniformed groups with non-expired contracts
receive, would cost New York City about $38 million on top of
the $2.87 billion budgeted for uniformed police salaries, said
Freddi Goldstein, a spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The NYPD's fiscal 2017 budget of $5.15 billion is down from
the $5.52 billion in fiscal 2016. The figures do not include
money from federal and state authorities.
The wage demands of unions contrast with calls by Black
Lives Matter for less funding of police departments, which
activists and other law enforcement observers said have become
increasingly militarized.
If compensation for police officers were increased, training
and education and community policing would most likely be the
first items to be cut, said Thomas Wieczorek, director at the
Center for Public Safety Management.
"When you begin cutting back you're increasing the risk both
to the officer and the population," he said. "You may save a
dollar today only to spend it on liability in the future."
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York, additional reporting
by Edward Krudy in New York and Andy Sullivan in Baton Rouge;
Editing by Daniel Bases and Grant McCool)