By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Nov 1 Todd Akin, the
Republican candidate in the closely watched U.S. Senate race in
Missouri, released a new advertisement on Thursday featuring a
woman who says she was raped and had an abortion but supports
Akin's anti-abortion stand.
The TV commercial comes in the closing days of a campaign
that has drawn national attention because of Akin's remark in
August that women's bodies could ward off pregnancy in cases of
"legitimate rape."
Akin, a six-term U.S. congressman from the St. Louis area,
was heavily criticized by Democrats and lost support from some
leading Republicans because of his remark.
A poll by Mason-Dixon Polling & Research released five days
ago showed Akin trailing incumbent Democratic Senator Claire
McCaskill by just 2 percentage points. He also has regained some
of his Republican backing as the party tries to wrest control of
the U.S. Senate from the Democrats in Tuesday's election.
The new ad features a woman named Kelly who says she is a
full-time student and plans to vote for Akin, who opposes
abortion even in cases of rape.
"I'm a woman who's had an abortion. I've been raped in the
past," the woman says. "The reason I'm voting for Todd and that
I'm so proud of him is because he defends the unborn."
The woman does not say whether she aborted a pregnancy
caused by rape. A spokesman for the Akin campaign did not return
a telephone call seeking clarification.
McCaskill, who supports abortion rights, has made an issue
of Akin's "legitimate rape" comment in some of her commercials.
On Thursday, she released an ad reminding voters that
Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney and some former
Republican senators from Missouri denounced Akin's rape
comments.
(Editing by James B. Kelleher and Will Dunham)